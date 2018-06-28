Cardinals Batter Johnson, Marlins 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Untouchable in April, Marlins ace Josh Johnson was battered for five runs on Thursday in his first start of the month as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Florida 6-3.

Matt Holliday had two hits and two RBIs and Albert Pujols

singled three times against Johnson (3-1), the National League pitcher of the month who had an 0.88 ERA in April.

Holliday fought off an inside pitch for the tying hit with one out in the eighth, chasing Johnson after 114 pitches, and Lance Berkman greeted Mike Dunn with three-run homer.

Johnson allowed only 18 hits in 41 innings in April. The

Cardinals went 8 for 25 against him, finishing with three straight singles as Johnson's ERA climbed to 1.68.

Jason Motte (1-0) had a strikeout and walk in the eighth and Eduardo Sanchez finished for his third save in three chances.