Cardinals Beat Brewers in Close Game

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP) -- Jon Jay homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth and Allen Craig and Daniel Descalso each hit home runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Shane Robinson singled to center and then took second on center fielder Carlos Gomez's fielding error off Jim Henderson (2-1) who started the ninth for Milwaukee with the game tied at 6.

Robinson stole third and then scored when Jay singled up the middle.

Jay hit a three-run home run in the second, Craig connected for a solo shot in the sixth and Descalso put the Cardinals ahead with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Seth Maness (1-0) picked up his first major league win, working out of a jam in the eighth inning. Edward Mujica pitched the ninth for his eighth save.