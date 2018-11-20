Cardinals beat Cubs 13-2, split doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Holliday homered twice and drove in five as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 13-2 Saturday night to earn a split of a doubleheader.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for St. Louis, which won for just the third time in its past nine games. It's the most runs this season for the Cardinals and the first time in seven games they scored at least three runs. Their previous high was 10, which they did twice.

Chicago is 2-3 in its past five, but has won nine of 14.

Marco Gonzales (1-2) gave up one run on three hits over a season-high six innings. His previous long outing was in his debut on June 25 when he pitched five innings against Colorado but didn't figure in the decision in a 9-6 win for St. Louis.

Tsuyoshi Wada (4-2) gave up four runs in six innings.