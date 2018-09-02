Cardinals Beat Lohse, Brewers Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) - David Freese had an RBI in a four-run fourth inning to go with big plays at third base, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat former teammate Kyle Lohse for the third time this season with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

John Gast (2-0) won his second straight start in place of the injured Jake Westbrook and fellow rookie Seth Maness escaped a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the seventh to help the Cardinals win for the 14th time in 17 games. They took two of three from Milwaukee and lead the season series 8-2.

Lohse (1-5) has lost all three of his starts against St. Louis after going 16-3 for the Cardinals last season and then leaving in free agency when they opted to go with younger players.