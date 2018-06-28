Cardinals beat Strasburg, Nationals 4-1

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Adams hit the go-ahead home run for the second straight game, connecting off Stephen Strasburg in St. Louis' three-run seventh inning, and the Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Saturday night.

Adams snapped a 1-all tie with his sixth homer leading off the seventh, driving a 3-1 offering from Strasburg (6-5) over the wall in right-center. On Friday, he homered on his first swing since coming off the 15-day disabled list from a left calf strain, lifting St. Louis to a 1-0 victory.

The Cardinals batted around in the seventh with the help of two infield hits, a hit batter and two walks, one of them by Matt Holliday with the bases loaded against Drew Storen.

 

