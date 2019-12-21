Cardinals Beat Yankees 6-0, Rubber Match Tomorrow

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn threw a five-hit shutout in his first career complete game and the St. Louis Cardinals got home runs from Allen Craig and Matt Holliday in a 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Holliday and Matt Adams had three hits and an RBI apiece and Craig drove in two runs. The Cardinals have won 10 of 13, shaking off a 12-inning loss in the series' opener, and ended the Yankees' three-game road winning streak that matched their best of the year.

David Phelps (1-2) pitched in his hometown for the first time and allowed three earned runs in six innings. Two infield errors contributed to two unearned runs in the Cardinals' breakout four-run third.

Derek Jeter got a standing ovation before each at-bat, just like in the opener. He was 0 for 3 with a walk.