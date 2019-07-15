Cardinals begin new series Friday

4 days 13 hours 49 minutes ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:20:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in Sports
By: Danielle Hepler, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals are set to begin the 2nd half of their season with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The Redbirds are currently third in the National League Central with a 44-44 standing.

Marcell Ozuna leads the team in both home runs and RBI's with 20 and 62, respectively. 

