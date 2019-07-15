Cardinals begin new series Friday
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals are set to begin the 2nd half of their season with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
The Redbirds are currently third in the National League Central with a 44-44 standing.
Marcell Ozuna leads the team in both home runs and RBI's with 20 and 62, respectively.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is set to announce the next city manager. The announcement is set for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies arrested Cheryl “Lynn” Fales and Charles R. Fales, of St James for two counts of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Camden County Sheriff's department has confirmed federal aviation officials will investigate a skydiving accident that injured one... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Five were injured after a boat explosion Saturday afternoon at the fueling dock of Kings River Marina. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River at Jefferson City is now back below minor flood stage as of Saturday afternoon,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A major theft from an agricultural store in Pike County Missouri was thwarted by Ralls County Sheriff's Office... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Drivers who use the I-70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport will have three opportunities to ask... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Power was fully restored in New York early Sunday after an outage left parts of the city in... More >>
in
LOUISIANA (AP) - Hurricane Barry could affect the environment of the Gulf coast and Lower Mississippi Valley in numerous ways,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Deputies from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office citizens can now rest easy after an investigation into a vehicle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Studio hosted it's Second Saturday for Kids event Saturday afternoon. Organizers said the goal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community leaders and project sponsors cut the ribbon off the MU Health Care Pavilion at Columbia's Agriculture Park... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - FEMA representatives will visit Brunswick this Sunday, July 14 to help get neighbors signed up for assistance.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council is set to hear a report regarding public suggestions for the city's three dog parks... More >>
in
PRAIRIE HOME - Prairie Home Fair organizers say there's an old saying that "once you get a job at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Camden County deputies seized seven different kinds of drugs while executing a search warrant at a location on... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 75 people gathered outside the Boone County Jail on Friday to protest human detention camps. ... More >>
in