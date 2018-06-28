Cardinals' Berkman, Holliday in NL Starting Lineup

COLUMBIA - While St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols was left off the National League's All-Star roster, two of his teammates cracked the starting lineup.

Teammates Lance Berkman and Matt Holliday are in the starting lineup for Tuesday night's game, and they are hitting back to back.

Berkman will be hitting sixth in the National League's lineup and playing right field, while Holliday will be batting seventh and playing left field.

Berkman finished the first half of the season with a .290 batting average, including 24 home runs and 63 runs batted in. Holliday hit 14 home runs and drove in 49 runs with a .324 batting average.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina also made the National League roster, but is not in the starting lineup.