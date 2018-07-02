Cardinals bolster bullpen, get Cishek in trade with Marlins

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals have bolstered their bullpen, getting Steve Cishek in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals sent Double-A pitcher Kyle Barraclough to the Miami on Friday for the sidearming Cishek. The deal came a week before baseball's trading deadline.

Cishek is 2-6 with three saves and a 4.50 ERA this year. The 29-year-old righty struggled and was sent down to Double-A earlier this season, but had an 0.71 ERA in 13 games since returning to Miami in mid-June.

Cishek has recently been among the most durable relievers in the majors, pitching at least 67 games in each of the past three seasons. He had 39 saves for the Marlins last year and 34 in 2013.

The Cardinals have the best record in the majors. Miami is fourth in the NL East.

Barraclough was a combined 3-0 with 12 saves and a 2.27 ERA in Single-A and Double-A this season. The 25-year-old righty was drafted in the seventh round by St. Louis in 2012.