Cardinals bounce back with big win
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals bounced back from a loss to beat the San Francisco Giants, 10-0, Thursday afternoon.
Paul DeJong reached a franchise milestone in the first inning with his 26th home run of the season, the most by any Cardinal shortstop in a single season.
Rangel Ravelo added a home run of his own, the first of his career.
Dakota Hudson continued his stellar campaign, going six innings and only giving up one hit. He notched his 15th win of the season.
The Cardinals have now won 21 of their last 27 games and sit three games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in first place of the NL Central.
The Cards are back in action Friday, as they travel to Pittsburgh for a weekend series with the Pirates.
