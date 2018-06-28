Cardinals Break Ground on Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (AP) - After years of delays, work on Ballpark Village in St. Louis is finally under way.

The St. Louis Cardinals broke ground Friday on the $100 million first phase of the project that will be developed on the site of the old Busch Stadium that sits adjacent to the new one that opened in 2006.

Ballpark Village was part of the development agreement between the city and the Cardinals when the new stadium was built, but the project has been delayed by the weak economy and redesigns.

Phase one will include a two-block entertainment complex with a massive Cardinals-themed hall of fame and restaurant featuring a 300-seat deck overlooking the stadium, a "Budweiser Brew House" showcasing Anheuser-Busch's history in St. Louis, and a plaza for live entertainment.