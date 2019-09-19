Cardinals bring victory over former Mizzou pitcher

ST. LOUIS - Former Mizzou star and St. Louis native Max Scherzer, took the mound in the third game of the Cardinals versus Nationals series.

In the third inning, National's Scherzer gave up his first earned run at Busch Stadium since 2015. The solo homer came from Cardinals Tommy Edman.

The only run from the Nationals was in the top of the seventh inning making the score 3-1.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single from Edman bringing Paul DeJong home and a two run homer from Matt Wieters, ending the game with a 5-1 Cardinals victory.

The Cardinals will be on the road Thursday at 6:15 P.M. to take on another team in the Wild Card chase, the Chicago Cubs.