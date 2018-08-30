Cardinals build early lead and hold on to beat Padres 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Carpenter homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Adam Wainwright tied for the major league lead with his 15th win and the St. Louis Cardinals topped the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Sunday.

Jon Jay's two-run single highlighted a four-run first inning when the Cardinals batted around against rookie Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4). Peter Bourjos and Tony Cruz each had an RBI single for St. Louis, which took three of four in the series.

Carpenter's two-run double off Tim Stauffer in the sixth made it a three-run cushion for Wainwright (15-7), who joined the Reds' Johnny Cueto at 15 wins. Milwaukee's Wily Peralta was seeking his 15th later Sunday.

Wainwright allowed three earned runs in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He's 5-0 at home with a 1.55 ERA against the Padres.

Seth Maness got two outs for his second save.