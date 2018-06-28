Cardinals Caravan Comes Before Mizzou Game

COLUMBIA - The 2012 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will be on the MU Campus Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:45 at Mizzou Arena. The players and alumni will come right before the MU-Texas men's basketball game at noon.

Mid-Missouri will be getting a visit from Caravan 3 featuring current players David Freese, Jaime Garcia and Shelby Miller along with Cardinals Alumni Kerry Robinson. Mike Shannon and Jay Randolph will be the emcees. After visiting Columbia, the caravan will head north to Moberly where they will see fans at the Moberly Municipal Auditorium at 6 p.m. Saturday night.