Cardinals Celebration

Fans woven so tight with anxiety, it seems like anything could cause them to snap. Welcome to Clark Street, where the party is about to get started.

"This is the most wonderful time in my life! I love this! What a town," exclaimed Tom Stewart.

The last time the Cardinals played in a World Series clincher, it was against Boston, here at Busch Stadium, two years ago to the day. But that time, the St. Louis fans didn't go home happy, as the Red Sox swept the Cardinals.

Friday night, on the brink of their first title since 1982, Cardinals fans waited. The moment of truth came as Adam Wainwright struck out Brandon Inge setting off the celebration outside. Fans came from all around to take part in the madness, even from as far as Puerto Rico.

"I need to fly, like, in two days. So they need to win tonight! They need to win tonight! Because I need to go back to Puerto Rico," said Bryon Herrera.

For some, enjoying the victory and post-game fireworks was a family affair.

"I had to bring my boys down here, because it may not happen for another 24 years! We had to be here," said Mark Rogers.

Riot police stood by, in case things got out of hand.But one captain said there isn't much to worry about- the fans may be drunk, but they know how to party safely. The Cardinals stymied sports writers and analysts by winning the Series, but the fans always had hope.

"It was just a team that never gave up! It was awesome! Love it, love it," said Tom Merriman.

Now, twenty-four years after their last world title, the folks in St. Louis have another reason to go crazy.

Cardinals shortstop David Eckstein earned the Most Valuable Player honors for the series.

The victory parade will be in downtown St. Louis on Sunday at two o'clock.