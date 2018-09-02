Cardinals Championship Gear Heads Overseas

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals may have come up short, but that doesn't mean there isn't memorabilia declaring them 2013 World Series champions.

Now, that gear is destined for shipment to needy people in other countries.

KMOX Radio reports that hats, mugs, T-shirts and many more items were printed honoring what would have been. The Cardinals lost 6-1 in Boston on Wednesday, making the Red Sox baseball's champions.

The website sportslogos.net says the phantom Cardinals championship items will be sent overseas.