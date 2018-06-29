Cardinals, Chiefs Take to Field for Joint Practice
ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- The practice looked like a normal NFL workout. There were just twice as many players on the fields at Missouri Western State University.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals split a pair of practice fields Tuesday, placing nearly 200 players out there at one time.
The joint practice came during Arizona's three-day stint in St. Joseph between a preseason-opening loss Sunday to the Saints and Friday's game at Arrowhead against Kansas City. The two teams will share facilities for the next two days, but plan to work separately.
The workout in front of about 3,000 fans went off without a visible hitch and no sign of the intrasquad scuffles that led many teams to move away from training camp scrimmages.
