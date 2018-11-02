Cardinals Claim National Sportsmanship Award

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The national sportsmanship award named for baseball great Stan Musial will honor the team he played for.

Organizers of the Musial Awards say the pinnacle honor for 2013 will go to the St. Louis Cardinals in a ceremony Saturday night at the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis.

The awards recognize sportsmanship achievements from across the country, though this award goes to a hometown team: The awards are handed out by the St. Louis Sports Commission and the National Sportsmanship Foundation.

The Cardinals won their 19th National League pennant, but lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series. A news release from the award organizers says the team is being given the Musial Award for "playing with heart, class, character and respect for the game."