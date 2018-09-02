Cardinals clinch playoff spot for 4th year in row

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season.

The Cardinals were assured of at least an NL wild-card spot when Milwaukee lost to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

St. Louis led the NL Central by three games over the Pirates going into its game Sunday night at home against Cincinnati.

Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and the Cardinals went to the World Series last year and lost in six games to Boston. The previous two seasons, St. Louis made the playoffs as a wild-card team.

The Cardinals are the fifth team this season to clinch a playoff slot. Baltimore, Washington, the Los Angeles Angels and the Dodgers already won spots.