Cardinals clinch playoff spot for 4th year in row

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Sunday, September 21 2014 Sep 21, 2014 Sunday, September 21, 2014 6:07:00 PM CDT September 21, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season.

The Cardinals were assured of at least an NL wild-card spot when Milwaukee lost to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

St. Louis led the NL Central by three games over the Pirates going into its game Sunday night at home against Cincinnati.

Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and the Cardinals went to the World Series last year and lost in six games to Boston. The previous two seasons, St. Louis made the playoffs as a wild-card team.

The Cardinals are the fifth team this season to clinch a playoff slot. Baltimore, Washington, the Los Angeles Angels and the Dodgers already won spots.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 80°
10pm 79°
11pm 79°
12am 77°