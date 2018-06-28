Cardinals Closer to Work Earlier in Games

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have bumped Ryan

Franklin out of the closer's role after four blown saves early in the season. Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday that changing Franklin's responsibilities might help the 38-year-old right-hander get back on track. He didn't say who might replace Franklin in the ninth, but the top candidate probably is Mitchell Boggs. Franklin is 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in six games and one save in

five chances. He was 27 for 29 on save tries last season. Franklin says he's happy with his pitches but blamed himself for poor pitch selection. He gave up a game-winning, two-run homer to the Dodgers' Matt Kemp on Sunday.