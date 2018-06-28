Cardinals Collapse, Mets Score 6 Runs in 9th to Win

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning and hurt their wild-card hopes when shortstop Rafael Furcal misplayed a potential double-play grounder, allowing the New York Mets to rally for an 8-6 win Thursday.

Ahead 6-2, the Cardinals walked three batters in helping the Mets take the lead with a six-run burst. Willie Harris drew a walk to begin the inning and capped it with a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs.

The loss dropped St. Louis two games behind idle Atlanta for the wild card. Each team has six games left.