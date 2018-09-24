Cardinals complete sweep against the Pirates behind Fowler's big bat

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 2-1 Wednesday afternoon for the third time in a row, completing their first sweep of the season. Michael Wacha got the win for the redbirds and Gerrit Cole was handed the loss, his second of the season.

The first score of the game didn't come until the bottom of the third inning when CF Dexter Fowler cracked a home run into the lower deck in right field, his first home run as a Cardinal. With no runners on base, this elevated the score to 1-0 in favor of the Cardinals.

This lead did not last, though, as in the next frame, Pirates 1B Josh Bell belted a home run to center to level the score at 1-1. This was Wacha's (2-1) first blemish of the game as he had been perfect through the first three innings. He would settle down after that, however, and was able to toss 6.2 innings of four-hit ball, only giving up the one run.

He barely out dueled Pirates SP Cole (1-2) who was also impressive, 6.0 innings pitched with only six hits allowed and eight strikeouts. His one problem was the inability to deal with Fowler, who once again got to him in the bottom of the fifth for his second homer of the day. Fowler again showcased his power to right, and swiped the lead back for his Cardinals, 2-1.

Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh was unavailable after pitching the previous two games, so they leaned on RP Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth. He was able to maneuver around a John Jaso single and got his first save of the season.

The Cards are on their way to Milwaukee for a game against the Brewers on Thursday, first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT at Miller Park.