Cardinals Dealing at Deadline

Sosa alternated between the bullpen and starting rotation for the Braves, not having much succes in either role. He left Atlanta with a 3-10 record in 26 appearances, 13 of them starts. He had an ERA of 5.46 and struck out 58 in 87 and one-third innings.

Belliard hit .291 in Cleveland, with eight home runs and 44 RBIs in 93 games.