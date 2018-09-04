Cardinals defeat Cubs 6-5 on Peralta Home Run

A two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning by Jhonny Peralta gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

In the top of the ninth with the Cardinals down 5-4, Matt Carpenter reached base on a walk with two outs on the board. Jhonny Peralta stepped to the plate and blasted the ball over the left field wall for his team leading 12th home run of the season.

This game started off well in favor of the Cardinals. In the top of the second, the Cardinals scored two runs on RBI singles from Dan Johnson and Michael Wacha. This marked Johnson's first game with the Cardinals since been called up from St. Louis's Triple A affiliate, the Memphis Cardinals, on Wednesday. In his first game, Johnson hit in two RBIs.

In the top of the fouth, Mark Reynolds tripled on a shot to deep right center and was then brought home on another triple by Randal Grichuk. Grichuk scored on an RBI single from Johnson.

After four scoreless innings, the Chicago batters began breaking through All-Star pitcher Michael Wacha's dominance. In the bottom of the fourth, Kris Bryant hit his 50th RBI of the season on a triple that scored Anthony Rizzo. Bryant wouldn't be stuck on base long as Starlin Castro soon hit an RBI single that brought in the rookie All-Star.

Chicago loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth for Miguel Montero who hit a bases clearing double to right center. This gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead after 6 innings.

Soon after, both Mike Matheny and Yadier Molina would be ejected from the game after arguing about the strike zone.

Offensive futility ensued for the Cardinals. Not a single St. Louis batter tallied a hit between the top of the fifth all the way through the top of the eighth inning.

However, Peralta ended that offensive draught with his two-run blast to win the game in favor of the Cardinals.

Starting Cubs pitcher Jason Hammel left this game after a single inning pitched with a hamstring injury.

This win improves the Cardinals record to 55-30. They will begin a four game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, July 9th at 6:05 p.m.