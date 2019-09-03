Cardinals defeat Reds in Game 1 of doubleheader

ST LOUIS - The Cardinals kicked off the first game of today's doubleheader with a 10-6 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

This was the first of four games that the Cardinals play this weekend. Rookie pitcher Dakota Hudson got the start on the mound this morning to open the series for the Cardinals. He tossed eight strikeouts through 7.2 innings, allowing a home run on four hits and four runs. With the Cards up 4-1 in the 2nd inning, Dexter Fowler homered to left field followed by a Molina home-run in the 3rd.

The Cardinals take on the Reds in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader in St Louis at 6:15pm.