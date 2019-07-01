Cardinals dodge series sweep
SAN DIEGO - The Cardinals won over the Padres in the 11th inning on Sunday.
Matt Wieters' 2-run homer gave St. Louis a 5-3 win over San Diego.
San Diego led the game with three runs, starting with Manny Machado's home run in the 1st inning. They managed to keep the Cardinals quiet until 6th inning.
St. Louis tied the game with two singles in the the 6th and 8th innings.
The game went into extra innings, and Weiters hit the game winning home run in the 11th inning.
The Cardinals will play the Mariners on Tuesday to kick off another three-game series.
