Cardinals dodge series sweep

6 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, June 30 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sunday, June 30, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2019 in Sports
By: Grace Taylor, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

SAN DIEGO - The Cardinals won over the Padres in the 11th inning on Sunday.

Matt Wieters' 2-run homer gave St. Louis a 5-3 win over San Diego.

San Diego led the game with three runs, starting with Manny Machado's home run in the 1st inning. They managed to keep the Cardinals quiet until 6th inning.

St. Louis tied the game with two singles in the the 6th and 8th innings.

The game went into extra innings, and Weiters hit the game winning home run in the 11th inning.

The Cardinals will play the Mariners on Tuesday to kick off another three-game series.

More News

Grid
List

Tipton man receives high school diploma 77 years after joining Tuskegee Airmen
Tipton man receives high school diploma 77 years after joining Tuskegee Airmen
JEFFERSON CITY - A special high school commencement ceremony was held in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon, but with a graduating... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 30 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sunday, June 30, 2019 7:38:00 PM CDT June 30, 2019 in News

One arrested after fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
One arrested after fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
MILLER COUNTY - One man is dead and another is in custody after a boat crash in Lake of the... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, June 30 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sunday, June 30, 2019 5:57:00 PM CDT June 30, 2019 in News

MU's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center to hold cerebration for survivors
MU's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center to hold cerebration for survivors
COLUMBIA- Dr. Kevin Staveley-O'Carroll said seeing his cancer patients get well is one of the best thing in his life.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 9:55:00 PM CDT June 29, 2019 in News

One dead after Columbia hit-and-run crash
One dead after Columbia hit-and-run crash
COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. Police say Timothy Wilson, 51, of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 10:13:04 AM CDT June 29, 2019 in News

Fireworks store holds safety training
Fireworks store holds safety training
BOONE COUNTY - Before celebrating 4th of July with dazzling fireworks, Spirit of '76 Fireworks Store is combining fireworks safety... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Two charged following gun incident at Women's and Children's Hospital
UPDATE: Two charged following gun incident at Women's and Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were arrested and charged after a report of a man with a gun in Women's and... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 9:11:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a Muslim woman said she was harassed with a handgun while... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 7:21:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so starting July... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
BOONE COUNTY – A vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon threatening a nearby home on North Gregory Drive. Assistant Chief... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
COLUMBIA - Student Transportation of America and Columbia Public Schools are in need of drivers. They held an event... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:47:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi grated Missouri's sole abortion clinic a "stay" on Friday, which... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Executive order establishes agricultural task force
Executive order establishes agricultural task force
FULTON - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Friday to establish the Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
JEFFERSON CITY - The Turkey Creek Levee broke after floodwaters eroded away a temporary repair, public works officials confirmed Friday.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

"Hugs not Drugs" brings community together to solve problems
"Hugs not Drugs" brings community together to solve problems
FULTON - A community event in Fulton Saturday afternoon aims to tackle substance abuse issues by working together. The event... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 12:12:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges, including second-degree murder, against three men connected to Wednesday's homicide on Tupelo Place. Officers... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
JEFFERSON CITY - Michael L. Miller, 27, has been taken into custody on several charges following Monday's shooting in the... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information on a suspect linked to guns stolen from a Columbia gun shop two... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
COLUMBIA - Amendment 1's campaign manager said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes reform like this amendment more important for states... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
3am 74°
4am 73°
5am 72°
6am 72°