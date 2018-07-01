Cardinals Drop Game 1 of World Series

BOSTON, Ma. - Game one of the World Series kicked off in Boston tonight, and it was not a pretty start for St. Louis from the first inning.

The Red Sox would get the advantage early on in the game. In the bottom of the first, Mike Napoli doubled deep to center, allowing Ellsbury, Pedroia, and Ortiz all to score. The second inning would follow in similar fashion; the Cardinals were not able to bring in a run, while Stephen Drew and David Ross would bring in two more for Boston, giving them the 5-0 lead. Carlos Beltran left the game for St. Louis in the second inning due to a right rib contusion.

The team defenses battled it out over the next four scoreless innings. Boston pitcher Jon Lester struck out 5 batters during those innings. John Axford came in to relieve Adam Wainwright of his pitching duties in the 6th inning, and immediately struck out his first 3 batters. However, the defensive streak would be disturbed in the 7th inning when David Ortiz hit a hard homer for Boston, bringing in Pedroia for the score as well.

Boston would go on to nearly shut out St. Louis. The Cardinals snuck in a run in the top of the 9th, making a final score of 8-1. Game 2 will be played at Fenway Park Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Michael Wacha will start for St. Louis.