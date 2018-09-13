Cardinals drop series finale to Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS - Prior to Wedneday’s matchup, the Cardinals were riding a three-game winning streak and were looking to bring the brooms out against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series finale.

The Cardinals were first up to cross the plate, in fact, bottom of the first, Marcell Ozuna singled to left, scoring Matt Carpenter and the teams first run of the afternoon.

In the next inning, Pittsburgh’s own Jacob Stallings hit a sacrifice fly to center, bringing around Jordan Luplow, and the Cardinals and Pirates were all knotted up at one.

The bats would remain hot for the Pirates over the next few innings, and in the top of the third, Luplow singled to left, scoring Starling Marte and Josh Bell, and Pittsburgh had a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Stallings was back at the plate for the Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning and singling to center, scoring three more runs, giving Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead after six innings.

The Cardinals tried to claw their way back into the game, and in the eighth, Jose Martinez grounded into a fielders choice, scoring Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly. St. Louis still trailed 4-2.

The Cardinals were then three outs away from dropping the series finale, but Patrick Wisdom singled to right, scoring Yairo Munoz, moving Harrison Bader over to third, St. Louis still down 4-3.

St. Louis couldn’t pick up the tying run in the ninth, dropping the series finale, 4-3.

Next up, the Cardinals will open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.