Cardinals Drop Series Opener to Rival Cubs

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals have dropped 11 out of their last 15 games, with all those games coming against teams with winning records. However, 9 out of their next 12 come against the bottom feeders of the NL Central.

Lance Lynn welcomed the rival Cubs to Busch Friday looking for his 14th win on the year.

In the top of the first, Lynn froze Anthony Rizzo with a fastball to retire the side in the first. Lynn had five strikeouts on the night. However, his counterpart Chris Rusin was just as good. He got Lynn to strike out with the bases loaded. Rusin pitched six shutout innings.

In the top of the seventh, the Cubs finally broke the scoreless tie. Junior Lake hit one up the middle, and Wellington Castillo just beats the Jon Jay throw home to make it 1-0 Chicago. Two batters later with bases loaded, Anthony Rizzo delivered a two run single up the middle. Darwin Barney and Lake would score, 3-0 Cubs.

The Cards dropped the opener to the Cubs by that same score. Same two teams meet Saturday, Michael Wacha takes on Carlos Villanueva.