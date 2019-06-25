Cardinals drop series sweep

ST. LOUIS - Albert Pujols' return to St. Louis ended in an Angels' win to spoil the series sweep for the Cardinals.

Los Angeles quickly took the lead with a run from Dustin Garneau in the 2nd inning.

In the 3rd inning, the bases were loaded, when Cardinals shortstop Kolten Wong made an impressive play at second base. Wong caught the ball and bounced it off his glove to the second baseman who finished the double play.

The Angels offense began to be too much for St. Louis. Brian Goodwin and Mike Trout put two more runs on the board. They were followed by Kole Calhoun and Fletcher who were the last to score for the Angels in the 9th inning.

St. Louis was down 6-0 in the 9th, but began a push for the comeback. Jose Martinez hit a home run to make it, 6-1.

The effort did not stop there. Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina scored on a double from Wong.

On the next at-bat, Wong scored to make it just a two-run ball game.

However, the Cardinal's 9th inning magic was not enough. The Angels won 6-4 to avoid a series sweep.

St. Louis will welcome Oakland to Busch Stadium Tuesday for a two-game series.