Cardinals drop series sweep

1 day 17 hours 57 minutes ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 Sunday, June 23, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT June 23, 2019 in Sports
By: Grace Tayor, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - Albert Pujols' return to St. Louis ended in an Angels' win to spoil the series sweep for the Cardinals.

Los Angeles quickly took the lead with a run from Dustin Garneau in the 2nd inning.

In the 3rd inning, the bases were loaded, when Cardinals shortstop Kolten Wong made an impressive play at second base. Wong caught the ball and bounced it off his glove to the second baseman who finished the double play.

The Angels offense began to be too much for St. Louis. Brian Goodwin and Mike Trout put two more runs on the board. They were followed by Kole Calhoun and Fletcher who were the last to score for the Angels in the 9th inning.

St. Louis was down 6-0 in the 9th, but began a push for the comeback. Jose Martinez hit a home run to make it, 6-1.

The effort did not stop there. Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina scored on a double from Wong.

On the next at-bat, Wong scored to make it just a two-run ball game.

However, the Cardinal's 9th inning magic was not enough. The Angels won 6-4 to avoid a series sweep.

St. Louis will welcome Oakland to Busch Stadium Tuesday for a two-game series.

More News

Grid
List

Illinois man sentenced to 15 years in Missouri killing
Illinois man sentenced to 15 years in Missouri killing
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:07:40 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Friend of shooting victim describes house "full of blood"
Friend of shooting victim describes house "full of blood"
JEFFERSON CITY - A man whose roommate was shot by an intruder says the house was just "full of blood."... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 2:46:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Missouri joins national, state agencies in crackdown on robocalls
Missouri joins national, state agencies in crackdown on robocalls
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is teaming up with other states and agencies as part of a new initiative to reign... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 1:47:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Two people injured from shooting near Stephens Lake Park
Two people injured from shooting near Stephens Lake Park
COLUMBIA - Two people were injured from a shooting in Columbia near Stephens Lake Park Tuesday morning. Around 11... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Execution date set for man after 22-year long court battle
Execution date set for man after 22-year long court battle
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court has set the execution date for a man found guilty of first-degree murder... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:23:00 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Firefighters finish cleaning gutters for man who fell off ladder
Firefighters finish cleaning gutters for man who fell off ladder
COLUMBIA - Firefighters finished cleaning out the gutters of a elderly man's house after receiving a call that the man... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:08:28 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Dumpster fire in Columbia causes no injuries
Dumpster fire in Columbia causes no injuries
COLUMBIA - Firefighters battled flames rising out of a commercial dumpster in Columbia early Tuesday morning. A dumpster on... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 9:23:00 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Woman regrets livestreaming as St. Louis officer killed
Woman regrets livestreaming as St. Louis officer killed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A store clerk who livestreamed the aftermath of a confrontation in which a Missouri police officer... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 8:25:00 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Former GOP legislative aide sentenced in child porn case
Former GOP legislative aide sentenced in child porn case
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former state legislative aide has been sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 8:05:00 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Suspect at large after shooting in Jefferson City
Suspect at large after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating after one man was hurt in a shooting late Monday night. Officers... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 3:34:00 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Jefferson City prepares for Missouri River to crest again
Jefferson City prepares for Missouri River to crest again
Jefferson City - The National Weather Service is projecting the Missouri River at Jefferson City to crest by mid-week. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 2:26:00 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Firefighters return to mow hospitalized man's yard
Firefighters return to mow hospitalized man's yard
BOONE COUNTY - Monday night firefighters returned to a hospitalized Boone County man's home to finish mowing his lawn. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Campground loses guests and revenue from flood
Campground loses guests and revenue from flood
OSAGE COUNTY – The Mari Osa Delta campground, along the Osage River and Missouri River Delta, has lost about 15... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 7:10:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Wanted woman arrested after swimming across river in escape
Wanted woman arrested after swimming across river in escape
COOPER COUNTY - Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Bronger Monday afternoon after an incident Monday morning at the Harriman Hill river... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in Top Stories

Career Institute grads address workforce shortage
Career Institute grads address workforce shortage
COLUMBIA – Thirty-four members of the MU Health Career Institute are graduating Tuesday to help address the workforce shortage. ... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 4:34:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Judge allows abortions to continue in St. Louis through Friday
UPDATE: Judge allows abortions to continue in St. Louis through Friday
JEFFERSON CITY - Planned Parenthood can continue carrying out abortions at its St. Louis clinic through Friday, a circuit judge... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 4:06:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Man pleads guilty to transporting a minor for illegal sex
Man pleads guilty to transporting a minor for illegal sex
SLATER - A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to transporting a 16-year-old across state lines for illegal... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News

Food truck vendors win new downtown location
Food truck vendors win new downtown location
COLUMBIA - Food truck vendors say their new spot in downtown Columbia is good for them and hungry customers. But... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 Monday, June 24, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT June 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
5pm 88°
6pm 87°
7pm 84°
8pm 81°