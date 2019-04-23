Cardinals earn series victory against the Mets

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals took two out of three games from the New York Mets over the weekend to snag the series victory.

St. Louis lost game one on Friday but bounced back to win the next two. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright went three innings and gave up four runs in game one. Despite the team's best efforts to make a comeback, the Cardinals were slightly outdone both on the mound and at the plate, losing 5-4.

The Cardinals took charge in game two behind starter Miles Mikolas, winning 10-2. Mikolas only gave up two runs in eight innings of work, the longest start by a Cardinals pitcher this season. Mikolas not only performed well on the mound but also at the plate, driving in two runs in the second to get the Cardinals' offense going.

St. Louis continued its success against the Mets in game three with a 6-4 victory. A combined solid effort for the Cardinals at the plate and on the mound on Sunday earned St. Louis the series victory.

The Cardinals will continue their homestand against the Brewers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.