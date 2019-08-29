Cardinals extend series lead against Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE- The Brewers got things started in game two of this three game series with St. Louis through an RBI from Orlando Arcia. The Cardinals tied it up in the fifth through a Yadier Molina home run.

Then, a moment of déjà vu for the Brewers came in the seventh as Molina sent another one into the stands. This time it was a two run shot off the foul poll to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh. Kolten Wong made it 4-1 from a RBI double in the same inning after a brief rain delay, despite Milwaukee's stadium having a roof.

A two-run homer for Yasmani Grandal made the score 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, keeping The Crew in the game.

However, the Cardinals didn't hesitate to open the game back up. They came out swinging in the top of the ninth, Harrison Bader extended the Cardinal lead with a two-run RBI double, and Kolten Wong, earned another RBI making the score 6-3 which would ultimately be the final.

On the mound Miles Mikolas got the win earning a season high 10 strikeouts for St. Louis. For Milwaukee, Matt Albers took the loss.

Game three is in Milwaukee on Wednesday at 1:10 pm.