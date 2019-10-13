Cardinals fall as Scherzer dominates

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals fell 3-1 in the second game of the NLCS against the Washington Nationals Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals were only able to muster one run as they were held hitless through six innings until Paul Goldschmidt's single to left field in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Former Missouri Tiger Max Scherzer was authoritative on the mound for the Nationals. Scherzer struck out 11 batters and took a no-hitter into the 7th inning.

It's the second game in a row the Cardinals haven't recorded a hit before the 7th inning or later. However, after being shut-out on Friday 2-0, they were able to score their first run of the series tonight on an RBI double in the 8th from José Martínez.

The one run was not enough as the Nationals offensive power showed with an early home run from Michael Taylor and a late two-run double from Adam Eaton.

Down two games in the NLCS, the Cardinals must go on the road and play three games in Washington D.C. to keep their season and World Series hopes alive.