Cardinals fall to Mets, 5-0

NEW YORK (AP) - Jacob deGrom retired his final 23 batters following a first-inning single, and Lucas Duda hit two long homers to nearly the same spot Thursday during the New York Mets' 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

deGrom struck out 11 Cardinals batters over eight dominant innings Thursday evening. His only blemish was Matt Carpenter's clean single with one out in the first.

John Mayberry Jr. put the slumping Mets lineup on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the fourth. Michael Cuddyer also had his first three-hit game of the season for New York.

Besides the single by Carpenter, the lone Cardinals hitter to reach base was Kolten Wong with a two-out single off Jeurys Familia in the ninth. The lack of offense left Jaime Garcia little chance to win his first major league start since last June.

The Cardinals now head to Kansas City to start a three game series on Friday, May 22 with the Kansas City Royals.