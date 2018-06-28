Cardinals Fans Venture To Detroit

"Yesterday, I was at the office online and saw a ticket that was worth coming up here, to drive up here for and take my little boy," said Scott Miller, Cardinals fan.

Fans like Miller, making the trek all the way from North Carolina, really shouldn't be that surprising. Two very competitive teams are paired up against each other. And even Detroit fans feel that way.

"It's a very competitive environment. I think there's going to be a lot of competition. There's a lot of people who are excited about Detroit doing as well as they did this year. So, I think the spirit on both sides is going to be equal. It's just going to be a really hard fought series, you know. The best team will win," explained John Show, Detroit fan.

So a win or not, saying you've been to the World Series as a Cardinal fan is just a part of St. Louis baseball.