Cardinals fight, ultimately fall to Cubs

ST. LOUIS - Despite a great offensive showing, the Cardinals fell to the Chicago Cubs 8-6 Saturday night.

There was no shortage of runs for either team. The Cubs jumped out to an early lead thanks to a solo shot to right field from Kyle Schwarber. They would push the lead to 6-0 by in the fifth inning after back to back home runs.

The Cardinals began their comeback quest in the bottom of the fifth inning. A solo home run from Harrison Bader and two run RBI from Tommy Edman cut the lead to 6-3.

RBIs from Edman and Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh inning put the Cardinals within one. However, the Cubs would respond in the eighth with two runs to separate themselves and make the score 8-5.

Paul DeJong hit a 416 foot bomb to left field in the bottom of the eighth, which made it 8-6. Yadier Molina had a chance to be the hero for the Cardinals in the ninth with a runner and scoring position with two outs. Molina was not able to get the job done, hitting a fly out to center field that ended the game.

Although they lost, the Cardinals still hold a single game lead in the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers. If the Cardinals win tomorrow, they take the division regardless of a Brewers win or loss.

Cardinals close the regular season Sunday at Busch Stadium.