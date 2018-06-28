Cardinals Finally Healthy for 2nd Half Run

6 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, July 14 2011 Jul 14, 2011 Thursday, July 14, 2011 5:25:00 PM CDT July 14, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Before the All-Star break, the St. Louis Cardinals fielded their projected starting lineup only five times. Manager Tony La Russa discovered plenty of depth, with infielder Daniel Descalso, outfielder Jon Jay and especially closer Fernando Salas all stepping up for injured starters.

The Cardinals are tied for the NL Central lead with Milwaukee despite more than their share of bad breaks, and now they have a full team. They open the second half of their season Friday with a series against the Cincinnati Reds.

