Cardinals Finally Healthy for 2nd Half Run

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Before the All-Star break, the St. Louis Cardinals fielded their projected starting lineup only five times. Manager Tony La Russa discovered plenty of depth, with infielder Daniel Descalso, outfielder Jon Jay and especially closer Fernando Salas all stepping up for injured starters.

The Cardinals are tied for the NL Central lead with Milwaukee despite more than their share of bad breaks, and now they have a full team. They open the second half of their season Friday with a series against the Cincinnati Reds.