Cardinals get back to winning ways against Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS – Miles Mikolas toed the rubber Monday as the Cardinals began their three game set against the Philadelphia. St. Louis looking to get back in the W column after being swept by the Cubs over the weekend.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was dealing early but struggling with control, as he walked three Cardinals batters in the first two innings, albeit one intentionally.

Mikolas, for his part, was rolling as well. He held the Phillies lineup to one hit through the first three innings.

The Cardinals first hit of the game came in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of Yadi Molina. His home run after Jose Martinez walked gave the Redbirds a 2-0 lead.

Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong both sent balls over the wall, helping extend the lead to 6-0 after the fifth, chasing Velasquez.

Mikolas continued to dominate scattering just two more hits over his remaining time, completing seven scoreless frames.

John Brebbia and Jordan Hicks completed the shutout to give the Cards the series opener 6-0.

The series resumes Tuesday at 6:45 PM with Dakota Hudson facing Aaron Nola.