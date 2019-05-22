Cardinals get one win against the Pirates

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series over the weekend.

The Cardinals' offense showed up big in game one on Thursday en route to a 17-4 victory. St. Louis scored 11 runs in the first four innings of play. Every spot in the lineup contributed to the offensive performance. All eight position players scored one or more runs and reached base three or more times.

Game two proved to be less successful for the Cardinals, losing 2-1. Pirates starter Trevor Williams pitched seven innings, only allowing one run to carry Pittsburgh to victory.

The Cardinals struggled again in game three to get the offense going against the Pirates. Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles pitched six innings and struck out six, leading the Pirates to another 2-1 victory.

St. Louis lost game four, 10-6. Despite the solid offensive effort by the Cardinals, Pittsburgh proved to be slightly better, earning the game win and series victory.

Up next, the Cardinals are set to face the Atlanta Braves on the road on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:20 p.m.