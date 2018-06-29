Cardinals Get to Mets Bullpen in Win

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rookie Shelby Miller followed up his nearly perfect one-hitter with 5 2-3 scoreless innings and the Cardinals scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a wild pitch in a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Rick Ankiel's two-run homer off rookie Seth Maness (3-0) tied it in the top of the seventh and was his first against the team that converted the former left-handed pitcher to an outfielder in 2005.

Shaun Marcum (0-4) made it out of the fifth for the first time in four starts since beginning the year on the 15-day disabled list.

He left the game with two on and two out in the seventh and Scott Rice's wild pitch to pinch hitter Ty Wigginton allowed Daniel Descalso to score the go-ahead run.