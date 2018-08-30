Cardinals give up six home runs, lose to Orioles 12-2

BALTIMORE (AP) - J.J. Hardy hit two of Baltimore's season-high six home runs, and the Orioles cruised past the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 Friday night to move a season-high 17 games over .500.

On a night in which the team wore 1954 throwback uniforms to mark the 60th anniversary of its arrival in Baltimore, the Orioles administered an old fashioned whipping on the Cardinals, a franchise they shared a stadium with decades ago.

Hardy hit a solo shot and a three-run drive for his 11th multihomer game. Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Ryan Flaherty also connected as Baltimore (66-49) reached double figures in runs for the first time since April 24.

Chris Tillman (9-5) gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings.