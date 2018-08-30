Cardinals give up six home runs, lose to Orioles 12-2

4 years 3 weeks 22 hours ago Friday, August 08 2014 Aug 8, 2014 Friday, August 08, 2014 8:19:29 PM CDT August 08, 2014 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - J.J. Hardy hit two of Baltimore's season-high six home runs, and the Orioles cruised past the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 Friday night to move a season-high 17 games over .500.

On a night in which the team wore 1954 throwback uniforms to mark the 60th anniversary of its arrival in Baltimore, the Orioles administered an old fashioned whipping on the Cardinals, a franchise they shared a stadium with decades ago.

Hardy hit a solo shot and a three-run drive for his 11th multihomer game. Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Ryan Flaherty also connected as Baltimore (66-49) reached double figures in runs for the first time since April 24.

Chris Tillman (9-5) gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 73°
8pm 72°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°