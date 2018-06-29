Cardinals Giving Tyler Greene Chance to Win 2B Job

JUPITER, FL (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak would like to see Tyler Greene take over for Skip Schumaker as the team's regular second baseman. First-year manager Mike Matheny isn't ready to commit to the switch.

A first-round selection out of Georgia Tech in 2005, Greene has yet to earn consistent playing time in the major leagues. A shortstop most of his career, he has been asked to try third base and the outfield over the past couple of springs.

Second base is the only starting position up for grabs in Cardinals camp as the team prepares to defend its 2011 World Series championship.

A career .270 hitter in the minors, Greene smacked 85 home runs and stole 144 bases in a little more than 600 games. Those numbers have yet to translate into major league success.