Cardinals GM Mozeliak Says St. Louis Will be Buyer

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- General manager John Mozeliak says the St. Louis Cardinals will be buyers at the trade deadline despite a slow start to the second half of the season.

The World Series champions came into Saturday's game against the Cubs five games back in the NL Central. Mozeliak says they have payroll flexibility for the short and long term but indicates the team will most likely seek bullpen upgrades.

Mozeliak won't comment on rumors of a deal for the Cubs' Ryan Dempster.

The rotation has been strong, even with Chris Carpenter out for the season. Lefty Jaime Garcia is expected back in mid-August. There are durability concerns, with Adam Wainwright coming off reconstructive elbow surgery and Lance Lynn a first-time starter.