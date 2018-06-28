Cardinals Hit 3 Homers in Win Over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) - Matt Holliday, Pete Kozma and Jon Jay homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Tuesday night to even their season-opening series at a game apiece.

Jaime Garcia (1-0) gave up two hits, one of them a solo homer by Miguel Montero, in 5 2-3 innings for the Cardinals. Holliday's two-run home run off Trevor Cahill broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth.

Kozma added a leadoff homer and Jay a two-run shot off the right field foul pole, both off reliever Heath Bell in the seventh.

Kozma's homer came on Bell's first pitch with the Diamondbacks. Matt Carpenter doubled twice for St. Louis.

Cahill (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2-3 innings.