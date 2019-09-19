Cardinals HOF manager suffers stroke

ST. LOUIS, MO - Former Cardinals manager and 2010 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Whitey Herzog suffered a stroke Monday.

Herzog was attending his charity golf tournament when it occurred. He has gone through treatments and is currently recovering.

The Cardinals released the following statement on Twitter:

"Today we were informed that Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog sustained a minor stroke during his charity golf tournament yesterday. Whitey has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well.



We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him at the ballpark soon."