Cardinals HOF manager suffers stroke
ST. LOUIS, MO - Former Cardinals manager and 2010 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Whitey Herzog suffered a stroke Monday.
Herzog was attending his charity golf tournament when it occurred. He has gone through treatments and is currently recovering.
The Cardinals released the following statement on Twitter:
"Today we were informed that Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog sustained a minor stroke during his charity golf tournament yesterday. Whitey has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well.
We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him at the ballpark soon."
