Cardinals Interview Former Red Sox Manager

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that former Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona has interviewed with the St. Louis Cardinals for their manager opening.



The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because no announcement was made.

Francona managed the Red Sox for eight seasons and left after they wasted a nine-game September lead in the AL wild-card race.

St. Louis is seeking a replacement for Tony La Russa, who

retired two days after winning his second World Series in 16 seasons with the Cardinals.

More interviews are planned for Wednesday, believed to be with third base coach Jose Oquendo and Hall of Fame second baseman Ryan Sandberg, who managed the Phillies' Triple-A team last season.