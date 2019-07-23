Cardinals knock off Pirates in extra innings

PITTSBURGH - St. Louis took the first game of the series versus Pittsburgh with late inning dramatics.

Matt Wieters got the Cardinals off to a good start by slamming a home run in the third inning. Colin Moran then singled, allowing Starling Marte to score for the Pirates.

Wieters hit a sactifice fly in the fourth inning and Paul Dejong scored. Bryan Reynolds doubled and Elias Diaz made it home to once again tie out the game 2-2 going into the fifth inning.

The game remained tied until Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam in the 10th inning. Jung Ho Kang then hit a two-run home run for the Pirates, but it was not enough to take the Cardinals from a 6-5 victory.

St. Louis will return to PNC Park for game two of the series Tuesday evening.