Cardinals' La Russa Manages His 5,000th Game

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Tony La Russa managed his 5,000th game when the St. Louis Cardinals started a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. La Russa came into the game with a career mark of 2,676-2,319-4 with the White Sox, Athletics and Cardinals.

The 66-year-old La Russa has won the AL Manager of the Year award three times and the NL award once over a 33-year career that also includes World Series titles with Oakland in 1989 and St. Louis in 2006.

He says his milestone is a "big number," but not something he's really thought about. La Russa was honored before the game on the field. He's not sure if anyone else will ever reach 5,000, but says organizational support is key.

Only Connie Mack managed more games -- 7,755 over 53 years.