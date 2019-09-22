Cardinals Late Game Surge Edges Out Cubs 9-8

CHICAGO, IL - It was a battle of the bats and the Cardinals came back to edge out the Cubs 9-8 in the closing innings.

Jose Quintana took the mound for the Cubs while Dakota Hudson started for the Cardinals. The Cubs came out of the gates swinging, putting up three runs in the first inning. Nick Castellanos, Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber got the offense going early for Chicago, but that wouldn't last long.

The Cardinals would answer with three runs of their own in the fourth coming by way of Yadier Molina, Harrison Bader and Matt Carpenter.

Ian Happ knocked out a two run homer in the fourth, bringing in Nico Hoerner. Hoerner followed with more offense in the sixth with a solo home run. Later, in the seventh inning, Tony Kemp hit a two run homer bringing the score to 8-7 Cubs.

The Cardinals closed out the game with back to back home runs by Molina and Paul DeJong to bring the final score to 9-8 in favor of the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will be back in action against the Cubs with a 1:20pm first pitch on Sunday.