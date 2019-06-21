Cardinals lead series over Miami

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the series after beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 Wednesday.

The game was quiet until the Cardinals Rangel Ravelo recorded his first major league hit in the 6th inning. Harrison Bader scored on the next at bat to put St. Louis ahead 1-0.

Miami pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro tied the game in the 8th inning with a slide into home from second.

The game remained tied until Paul Goldschmidt slammed a home run in the 11th inning, securing a win for the Cardinals.

St. Louis will try to take its third straight series win in game four against Miami Thursday.